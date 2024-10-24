Police issue 63 tickets in traffic blitz

The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit was cracking down on various driving infractions across the city on Thursday.

Officers issued a total of 63 enforcement actions for cellphone violations, suspended licences, driving while crowded, and other infractions.

Using a cellphone while driving – even if you’re stopped at a light – carries a fine of up to $615. Likewise, driving with any obstructions, including pets, can earn you a fine of up to $110.