WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police issue 63 tickets in traffic blitz

    Traffic enforcement in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Source: Windsor police) Traffic enforcement in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Source: Windsor police)
    Share

    The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit was cracking down on various driving infractions across the city on Thursday.

    Officers issued a total of 63 enforcement actions for cellphone violations, suspended licences, driving while crowded, and other infractions.

    Using a cellphone while driving – even if you’re stopped at a light – carries a fine of up to $615. Likewise, driving with any obstructions, including pets, can earn you a fine of up to $110.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News