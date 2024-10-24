Strike deadline looms for Clear Medical Imaging union members

Members of Unifor Local 2458 at Clear Medical Imaging are preparing for a possible strike, as the deadline looms Thursday night.

Progress is stalled in negotiations, according to Unifor.

“Our members are the backbone of Clear Medical Imaging within the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent communities and they deserve a fair agreement that recognizes their dedication and value to the community,” said Lana Payne, Unifor’s national president.

“We remain committed to reaching a deal that allows these workers to continue providing the care Windsor residents rely on, but it must be a fair and equitable agreement.”

Issues that have arisen during negotiations are benefits, wages, working conditions, contracting out/work ownership and getting union representation for staff.

Staffing shortages have been prevalent for Clear Medical Imaging, which has led to growing waitlists, as per Unifor.

“Despite the challenges, our members are determined to stand firm for a fair deal,” said Mike Kisch, Unifor Local 2458 secretary-treasurer.

“We hope the employer will take this deadline seriously and return to the table with a commitment to resolve these critical issues.”

More than 900 patients are on the waitlist for imaging services in Windsor.

Unifor Local 2458 President, Ken Durocher, said these issues show the “dangerous consequences” of healthcare privatization in the province.

99 per cent of members voted in favour of a strike if needed at a recent vote. Both sides have until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday to come to an agreement, before the strike is initiated.

Clear Medical Imaging has 11 locations within Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.