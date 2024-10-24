Break-in and theft at Windsor mosque under investigation

Windsor police are investigating a break-in and theft at a local mosque.

Officers responded to a mosque in the 1000 block of Wyandotte Street East for a break-and-enter shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say they saw a shattered glass door and conducted a search of the premises, which returned negative results. Windsor police are investigating a break-in and theft at a mosque on Wyandotte Street East in Windsor, Ont., on Oct. 24, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

Multiple items are believed to have been stolen from the property, according to police.

Police say no signs were visible to indicate that the crime was hate-motivated.

The investigation has been taken over by the Target Base Unit.