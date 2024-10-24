Tenants displaced following Windsor fourplex fire

Emergency services are on scene of a fire at a fourplex on Saint Luke Road in Windsor.

Four units, homes to five people, two dogs and two cats, were affected after fire officials said someone was trying to repair a hole in the roof using a blow torch.

Windsor police, fire trucks and a dire investigator are on scene. No injuries have been reported and all tenants have a place to stay.

The fire call was made just before 11:30 a.m., according to Windsor police.