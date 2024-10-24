Vehicle collision leads to road closure in Chatham-Kent

WINDSOR
    Drivers are asked to avoid the area of a motor vehicle collision in Chatham-Kent.

    Police reported on social media just after 4 p.m. that a collision occurred on Charing Cross Road between 9th Line and 10th Line.

    The road is closed and drivers are asked to use alternative routes.

    No further details have been released by CKPS at this time.

