

CTV Windsor





A handful of festivals in our region are getting an influx of cash from the province.

The International Plowing Match and Rural Expo in Chatham-Kent will receive nearly $300,000.

The Kingsville Folk Music Festival will pocket $37,000.

A new festival, the 'Town of the Off and Peculiar' in Amherstburg, will also receive $23,000.

It's part of the Liberal government's $20-million investment in about 300 different events to grow the economy and boost tourism.