Fergie Jenkins statue arrives in Chatham

A replica statue of Fergie Jenkins, matching one that sits outside Wrigley Field in Chicago, has arrived in Chatham.

“We drove the statue from Chicago ourselves to be sure that it arrived on time and intact. We know how important this event is for Chatham-Kent and we are proud to be a part of it,” said Lou Cella, the creator of the statue.

The statue will be officialy unveiled at a ceremony at te Chatham-Kent Civic Centre on Saturday.

Jenkins played professional baseball from 1965-1983, during that time he was the first Canadian to win the Cy Young award. He was a National League All-Star for three seasons, and finished his career with a record 284 game wins and 3,192 strikeouts.

The Statue Dedication Ceremony will begin at 1:45 p.m. and is open to the public.