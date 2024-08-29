Fentanyl and shotgun seized after drug trafficking investigation

Chatham-Kent police seized fentanyl and a sawed-off shotgun after drug trafficking investigation.

The CKPS Intelligence Unit with the assistance of the Critical Incident Response Team conducted a search warrant on King Street East in Chatham on Wednesday.

Approximately $1,200 in fentanyl was seized from the residence. Officers also seized a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, mobile devices, digital scales, packing material, cutting agents and less than $1000 in Canadian currency.

As a result, the 31-year-old woman and the 28-year-old woman, both of Chatham, were transported to police headquarters where they were held pending a bail hearing.

The 31-year-old woman was charged with the following:

Possession of a controlled substance with the purpose of trafficking

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Failing to comply with a release order.

The 28-year-old woman was charged with the following: