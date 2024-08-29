WINDSOR
    • Fentanyl and shotgun seized after drug trafficking investigation

    Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Chatham-Kent police seized fentanyl and a sawed-off shotgun after drug trafficking investigation.

    The CKPS Intelligence Unit with the assistance of the Critical Incident Response Team conducted a search warrant on King Street East in Chatham on Wednesday.

    Approximately $1,200 in fentanyl was seized from the residence. Officers also seized a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, mobile devices, digital scales, packing material, cutting agents and less than $1000 in Canadian currency.

    As a result, the 31-year-old woman and the 28-year-old woman, both of Chatham, were transported to police headquarters where they were held pending a bail hearing.

    The 31-year-old woman was charged with the following:

    • Possession of a controlled substance with the purpose of trafficking
    • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • Failing to comply with a release order.

    The 28-year-old woman was charged with the following:

    • Possession of a controlled substance with the purpose of trafficking
    • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • Failing to comply with a release order.
    • Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order
    • Possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

