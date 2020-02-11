WINDSOR -- The Greater Essex County District School Board is looking for feedback on the naming of a new east Windsor school.

East Windsor residents and members of the Eastwood and Parkview public school communities are invited to participate in the naming process for their new elementary school.

A survey has been posted on the board website to solicit ideas, opinions and suggestions for the name of the new school.

The information collected will be used to inform the naming committee which will provide options to the GECDSB Board of Trustees, which will make the final decision.

The survey will be posted until Feb. 28.