Windsor firefighters and EMS assist in rescue at Blue Heron Pond
Published Saturday, January 2, 2021 5:25PM EST Last Updated Saturday, January 2, 2021 5:28PM EST
Windsor fire and Essex Windsor EMS rescue man after he fell into a pond in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020. (OnLocation/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A man was transported to hospital with minor injuries after he lost his footing walking along a pond in east Windsor Sunday afternoon.
Photos show firefighters carrying a man who slipped down the embankment of the Blue Heron Pond.
Windsor fire along with Essex Windsor Emergency Medical Services were on the scene for the rescue.
