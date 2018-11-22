

The Greater Essex County District School Board has picked a location for its new school in east Windsor.

The new kindergarten to grade 8 facility will combine and replace Parkview and Eastwood public schools and it will be built on the Parkview Public School property on Stillmeadow Road.

Officials say the decision was made following an extensive review of all available properties within the combined catchment area of the two schools in the Forest Glade neighbourhood.

In January, the Ontario Ministry of Education awarded the GECDSB a grant of $13.2 million for a school of 501 student spaces and four dedicated childcare rooms.

During construction, current students will be able to remain at their schools.

It’s anticipated the new building will be complete for opening during the 2020-21 school year.