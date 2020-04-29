Missing 81-year-old man sought in Chatham-Kent
Published Wednesday, April 29, 2020 11:35AM EDT
Daniel Denby. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 81-year-old man.
Daniel Denby was last seen on foot between 7:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Monday night on Austin Line just outside of Bothwell.
He was last seen wearing dark clothing and light-coloured work boots.
Officers and family members say they are concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone with information to call police immediately at 519-352-1234 x9.