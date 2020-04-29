WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 81-year-old man.

Daniel Denby was last seen on foot between 7:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Monday night on Austin Line just outside of Bothwell.

He was last seen wearing dark clothing and light-coloured work boots.

Officers and family members say they are concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone with information to call police immediately at 519-352-1234 x9.