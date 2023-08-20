Fatal fire on Pillette Road caused $120k in damage

Damage has been estimated at $120,000 after a fire at an east Windsor apartment building claimed the life of an 84-year-old man late last week.

Crews were called to the 200-block of Pillette Road near Riverside Drive on Aug. 17 around 8 a.m. for a fire at a three-storey apartment building.,

Chief Fire Prevention Officer Mike Coste told CTV News Windsor they conducted a fire attack and the blaze was put out quickly.

“In the process of doing a primary search, they did find a deceased individual in the building,” said Coste.

In an update from Windsor Fire and Rescue Services (WFRS) on Sunday, an Ontario Fire Marshal investigator and a WFRS investigator have concluded their fire origin and cause investigation at the scene of the blaze.

According to WFRS, damage is estimated at $120,000.

Neighbours told CTV News Windsor the occupant of the apartment was a man in his 80s. Officials however have not identified the victim nor have they released a cause of death.

According to WFRS, the fire investigation is under the authority of the Ontario Fire Marshal.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

— With files from CTV News Windsor's Melanie Borrelli