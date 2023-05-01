Fatal collision, neighbour dispute allegedly turns violent, and assault halts Windsor Salt talks: Top Windsor stories this week

A fatal collision in east Windsor claims two lives, a dispute between neighbours over protecting future Ojibway National Urban Park land turns violent, and Windsor Salt suspends negotiations with union after an alleged assault at the mine.

Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.

Red light camera in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Two Windsor intersections are catching more red light runners compared to the others, according to a report by the city.

The Huron Church and Tecumseh Road location and the Howard Avenue light near the E.C. Row Expressway ramp stand out to Windsor's executive director of operations Shawna Boakes.

"Those are the two locations in particular that seem to be the highest numbers but the other ones have mid-range as well," Boakes told AM800 News.

The report says 5,318 tickets were issued in 2022. It was the first year of the program, which was introduced in January 2022.

Emergency crews responded to a crash on Tecumseh Road East near Jefferson Boulevard in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor police say two elderly people have died after a crash on Tecumseh Road.

Emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle crash in the 6500 block of Tecumseh Road East near Jefferson Boulevard around 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say a 91-year-old male and 85 year-old female have died of their injuries, while a third person remains in critical condition.

A total of five people were taken to hospital with severe, life-threatening injuries.

Trees on land destined for the future Ojibway National Urban Park have been cut down in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (Sijia Liu/CTV News Windsor)

A Windsor couple says their neighbour has been cutting down trees on land that is destined for the future Ojibway National Urban Park.

Jack and Victoria Kitson live on property that borders the Spring Garden Nature Area. They believe their neighbour is chopping trees on protected land to extend his backyard.

“I’m hoping that the city’s forestry department will actually goes out and look at the damage that's been done to the supposedly future urban park. Take action against the person who's destroying that area,” said

The city tells CTV News they have “received a complaint of tree cutting on city lands and we are investigating under bylaw 135-2004 and 131-2019.” Jack.

Windsor Salt Mine sign on Morton Drive in west Windsor, Ont., on Monday, July 25, 2016. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)

An alleged violent assault at Windsor Salt’s Ojibway mine has put a halt to further negotiations with the union, the company says.

Windsor Salt alleges three people wearing masks and armed with bats unlawfully entered the mine around 12 a.m. Thursday and “brutally ambushed” an employee, striking him repeatedly.

The company confirmed the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Windsor Salt said the incident has been reported to police.

Windsor firefighters responded to a fire at a sports bar in Riverside in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Fire responded to a call at Average Joes Sports Bar around 10 a.m. Friday.

Spokesperson Mike Coste, said there were no injuries and fire is out and crews are assessing the scene.

A nearby business said smoke was still billowing from the building and drifting to neighbouring stores.