WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsorites facing charges following drug bust in LaSalle

    Seized drugs and cash. (Source: LaSalle Police Service) Seized drugs and cash. (Source: LaSalle Police Service)
    LaSalle police have seized a quantity of drugs after a vehicle stop.

    On Sunday night around 10:30, an officer was doing speed checks when they saw a vehicle speeding.

    Following the traffic stop, the officer made some observations, leading to a search of the vehicle.

    A quantity of suspected crack cocaine, suspected methamphetamine and more than $700 in Canadian cash was found and seized.

    A 23-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman have been arrested and are facing charges for possession of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking.

