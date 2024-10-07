Windsorites facing charges following drug bust in LaSalle

LaSalle police have seized a quantity of drugs after a vehicle stop.

On Sunday night around 10:30, an officer was doing speed checks when they saw a vehicle speeding.

Following the traffic stop, the officer made some observations, leading to a search of the vehicle.

A quantity of suspected crack cocaine, suspected methamphetamine and more than $700 in Canadian cash was found and seized.

A 23-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman have been arrested and are facing charges for possession of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking.