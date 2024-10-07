Fall is here! Harvest and Horses Festival returns

A sure sign fall is officially here! The Harvest and Horses Festival is returning to the John R. Park Homestead in Essex on Oct. 27.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Windsorites are invited to celebrate the season with cider pressing, sausage stuffing, seasonal crafts, pony rides and much more.

For kids wanting to participate in the pony rides, they are available for $5.

“This festival celebrates many of our local fall traditions,” said Kris Ives, Homestead curator and education coordinator.

“Harvest was an integral part of the year for homesteaders as it was a time to reap the benefits of their labours and to prepare for the long winter ahead.”

The apple press at the Harvest and Horses Festival in 2019. (Source: Essex Region Conservation Authority)

Ives added that there are lots of games and activities, suited for all ages. There is also a hobby horse agility course.

The Parade of Horses will be held at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Oct. 27. It will feature more than 20 horses.

A food truck will be present, as well as baked goods.

Admission for adults is $8 and for kids, aged three to 12, and seniors it’s $6. A $30 family rate can be bought for a maximum of six people.

Tickets can be bought at the door or pre-ordered here.

Off-site parking is available at Priscilla’s Presents, north of the Homestead of Iler Road. A shuttle will be running between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m., offering attendees a quick ride to the location.