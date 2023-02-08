Family mourning two teens killed in Cottam crash

It has been a difficult week for the family of two young men killed in a single-vehicle crash near Cottam, Ont.

Rachel Presley said her nephews Marshall, 19, and Blake Fox, 17, died in the crash early Tuesday morning – but said it doesn’t yet feel real.

“They were great, great young men,” she said.

According to their aunt, the two were very close, having grown up only a year apart in age.

She said Monday was Marshall’s birthday, that he loved to cook, and that both he and his brother were into music and other “teenage stuff.”

Marshall Fox and Blake Fox are seen together in this undated image. (Source: Rachel Presley)

Blake, she said, spent most of his time with his girlfriend.

The two brothers leave behind three siblings and two step-siblings by whom Presley said they were adored.

“They were great, big-hearted boys,” said their aunt.

She said the past two days have seen a stream of support flow the family’s way, with many of the boys’ friends stopping by to offer their condolences and share stories.

“A bunch of girls came and dropped off flowers and a bunch of boys came dressed up in nice dress shirts,” she said.

She said Marshall and Blake’s mom has been playing music from their room, which reminds her of when they were there.

Presley launched a GoFundMe campaign Tuesday to help her sister cover funeral expenses. She set a goal of $5,000 and, as of Wednesday evening, more than there times that amount has been raised.

“I want to ease the financial burden on my sister as much as possible,” she said.

Presley said the hours since she found out about the accident have been a blur – but that she and her sister appreciate the outpouring of love from their friends and neighbours in Kingsville and surrounding communities.