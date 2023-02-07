Fatal crash in Kingsville claims two lives, injures third

Two people have died in a serious single-vehicle crash in Kingsville, a third person was injured and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Essex County OPP were on scene Tuesday morning at County Road 34 between Marsh Side Road and Cameron Side Road.

Const. Steven Duguay says the vehicle left the roadway around 2:54 a.m. while travelling south on County Road 34 and struck a parked pick-up truck, igniting into flames. One occupant was able to escape, and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Unfortunately, two other occupants remained in the vehicle and were pronounced deceased at scene,” Duguay said.

The traffic collision investigators are on scene. Duguay said it will take some time for them to complete their investigation.

County Road 34 will remain closed for several hours.