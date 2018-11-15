

OPP and Six Nations police have released more information and are continuing the request for the public’s help regarding the murders of three Six Nations residents found in Middlesex Centre.

Major Case Manager with the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and Six Nations Acting Deputy Chief Darren Montour spoke at a news conference on Thursday.

On Sunday, Nov. 4, the bodies of Melissa Trudy Miller, 37, Alan Grant Porter, 33, and Michael Shane Jamieson, 32 were found in a pickup truck in the area of Bodkin Road and Jones Drive, southwest of London.

Police revealed Miller was seven months pregnant when she died.

The brother of Melissa Miller breaks down in tears as he speaks.. "This did not have to happen.. I'm losing a nephew that I haven't even met... so please, somebody.... " @CTVLondon — Sacha Long (@SachaLongCTV) November 15, 2018

The OPP Major Crimes Unit, OPP West Regional Criminal Operations Branch, Forensic Identification Services, the Coroner’s office and the Ontario Forensic Pathology office were initially called in to investigate.

The area was closed for a few days while little info was released. On Thursday Nov. 8, police confirmed that they were treating the deaths as homicides. Police have not released a cause of death for any of the individuals.

Police are asking for public help to identify a grey 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck seen in the area where the bodies were found before 10 a.m. on Sunday Nov. 4.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 1-844-677-5050, Six Nations police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers.