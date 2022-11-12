Fallen Firefighter Memorial monument unveiled in Tecumseh

A new Fallen Firefighter Memorial monument was unveiled in front of Tecumseh Fire on Lesperance road Saturday morning.

"The recognition for something like this, for their name to be etched in the community forever is incredible," said Larry Morand whose father’s name is one of three immortalized on the monument.

Gene Morand, Donald Massender and Arthur Lounsbury lost their lives in the line of duty and will be remembered for their dedication to the profession and the town. All three were volunteer firefighters at the time of their death.

"These guys literally gave the ultimate sacrifice so they deserve every bit of this," said firefighter Dan Redmond who spearheaded the project. "It was a ton of work but everybody pitched it."

Redmond had a personal connection to each and wanted the monument, and the area surrounding it, to be a special place for the families to visit.

"With the new recruits coming on I really want them to realize that culture of remembering the ones that paved the way for us."