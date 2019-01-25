

Scott Miller, CTV London





Tracy Nash could hardly believe her eyes when she looked out her window in Seaforth, Ont. on Thursday morning.

She saw what looked like an opossum, but upon closer inspection turned out to be an extremely rare albino raccoon.

Albinism is rare enough in mammals, one in 10,000, but in raccoons it’s considered even more uncommon at one in 750,000.

Nash says the white raccoon walked up to her Seaforth home and actually sat in her window well before heading off to a neighbours yard.

She says she feels pretty special to have seen an albino raccoon, and hopes he finds a safe place to finish off his winter.