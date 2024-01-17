Extreme cold warning for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

Southern Ontario is under several extreme cold and snow squall warnings and advisories.

Environment Canada says areas in southwest Ontario including London, Hamilton and Windsor are set to deal with extreme cold temperatures with wind chill values that could dip to minus-30 Celsius.

The agency says local snowfall amounts of five to 10 centimeters are expected in other areas including Ottawa, Kingston and Belleville.

It says extreme cold puts everyone at risk and risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Wednesday: Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 26 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Periods of snow beginning overnight. Amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Temperature steady near minus 7. Wind chill minus 15 this evening and minus 9 overnight.

Thursday: Periods of snow ending in the afternoon then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 13 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon.

Friday: Periods of snow. High minus 6.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 7.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 5.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High zero.