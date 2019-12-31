WINDSOR -- The naval monument in Dieppe Park might be in for an expansion.

The monument was erected in Dieppe Park in 1997.

Now city council has been asked to approve an expansion, granite interpretive panels, showing the sacrifices of the Royal Canadian Navy in five wars.

The first and second World Wars, the Korean conflict, the cold war and Afghanistan.

A report to council says these panels will remind all who enjoy the riverfront of our experiences throughout the past 100 plus years.

The price tag is about $60,000, of that $25,000 was already approved in the 2019 capital budget.