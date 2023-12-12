WINDSOR
    • Expansion of local grocery chain

    Mercato Fresh grocery store in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Mercato Fresh grocery store in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

    Plans continue for the growth of a local grocer — Mercato Fresh is adding another location in Windsor.

    The regional grocery chain is making plans to set up were Armando's Pizza is on Cabana Road east.

    The pizzeria is closing the doors of its dinning room Jan. 7, 2024 but will maintain take-out in the back of the plaza.

    Managers of the establishment said the decision to close the restaurant was not an easy one.

    This will be Mercato’s third location, joining stores in Tecumseh and Chatham.

    NEW How to access the new Canadian Dental Care Plan

    On Monday, the federal government unveiled the details of its new Canadian Dental Care Plan, building on the pre-existing Canada Dental Benefit, stating that access to oral health care should not depend on a person's ability to pay. Here's what you need to know.

    Provincial health-care system in danger of collapse: Alberta doctors

      With hospitals operating well over capacity and the number of influenza and intensive-care ward admissions on the rise, the head of the province's advocate and voice for doctors says without immediate investments to the struggling health-care system, there will be nothing left for the government to salvage after its planned overhaul of it.

