Expansion of local grocery chain

Plans continue for the growth of a local grocer — Mercato Fresh is adding another location in Windsor.

The regional grocery chain is making plans to set up were Armando's Pizza is on Cabana Road east.

The pizzeria is closing the doors of its dinning room Jan. 7, 2024 but will maintain take-out in the back of the plaza.

Managers of the establishment said the decision to close the restaurant was not an easy one.

This will be Mercato’s third location, joining stores in Tecumseh and Chatham.