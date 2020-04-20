WINDSOR, ONT -- Beginning Monday every household in the city of Windsor can place up to two extra garbage bags on their scheduled collection day.

The City of Windsor says while hard-sided containers are always preferred during this special month of collections; crews will pick up a maximum of two extra bags that are not in pails.

Each bag should be strong enough to securely hold its contents, weigh no more than 20 kilograms (44 pounds), be closed or tied at the top and placed next to your garbage pails.

The bags cannot contain sharp objects, paint, batteries or any other household chemical waste.

The additional garbage bag pickup will run until May 15.