The Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority has received approval to increase its budget by 4.1 per cent.

The increase represents a $213,000 to the County of Essex municipalities and a $249,000 increase to the City of Windsor.

Waste authority manager of finance and administration Michelle Bishop along with general manager Eli Maodus presented council the 2019 EWSWA budget Wednesday evening.

“In 2018 we received almost 100,000 tonnes from the City of Windsor and seven county municipalities,” says Bishop. “It split about 50-50 between the city and county so a dollar a tonne is $100,000 to the bottom line for the Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authoirity. Depending on the amount of tonnes received, a municipality that brings 7-8000 tonnes is not a significant amount of money, but it is still an increase.”

Bishop says the increase is necessary for the authority to balance its books by 2027.

She tells council the goal won't be reached after a two per cent hike last year and no increase the year before.

Bishop says city council will be approached later this month.

She says in addition to the 4.1 per cent increase there is a $1 per metric tonne increase to the cost of waste disposed of at the regional landfill.

Depending on the amount of waste brought in by the municipalities, that will determine what the increase is.