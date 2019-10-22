WINDSOR, Ont. -- Voter turnout in the 2019 federal election was lower in three of the four ridings in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Only the riding of Essex saw a higher percentage, with voter turnout at 66.26 per cent -- up from the 2015 election where voter turnout was 65.9 per cent.

There were nearly seven thousand more ballots cast in Essex, where Conservative Chris Lewis knocked off New Democrat incumbent Tracey Ramsey.

Voter turnout in the hotly contested riding of Windsor West, won by New Democrat incumbent Brian Masse was 54.9 per cent. That is lower than the 55.4 per cent recorded in 2015.

In Windsor Tecumseh, voter turnout dropped from 61.4 per cent in 2015 to 59.5 per cent during Monday's election where Liberal Irek Kusmierczyk defeated NDP incumbent Cheryl Hardcastle.

Voter turnout in Chatham-Kent-Leamington also dropped from 65.8 per cent in the 2015 federal election to 62.4 per cent on Monday.

Leamington area farmer Dave Epp kept the riding for the Conservatives after the retirement of MP Dave Van Kesteren.

The number of people who voted in Monday's election in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent was actually higher, but voter turnout was lower based on the number of eligible voters in each riding.

On a national level, voter turnout was 65.95 per cent as about 17.9 million Canadians voted this year.

Voter turnout across Canada during the 2015 federal election was 68.3 per cent.