WINDSOR -- The Annual Fall Wedding Event is cancelled this year due to gathering restrictions, but organizers have another plan in store.

It breaks a 34 year tradition for Nouveau Event Planning, which has presented the exhibition at the Caboto Club.

Instead, show producer Nancy Campana says her company is coordinating "The Wonderful Wedding Gift Bag Giveaway Event" to take place at Devonshire Mall Sept. 12. There’s a link online for couples for the giveaway.

Campana says the pandemic isn't stopping love and the event will provide 450 free gift bags, valued at $500 each to couples who pre-register.

“Engaged couples have had a difficult year of postponing their weddings, downsizing guests lists and being exposed to an unpredictable future even when choosing a new future date”, says Campana.

It’s why she felt it was important to hold the giveaway.

Any business who is interested in getting involved in the event should contact the offices of Nouveau Event Planning no later than Wednesday Sept. 2.

Businesses which want to get involved can contact 519-978-0676,text 519-890-2267 or email Nancyc@nouveauevent.com.