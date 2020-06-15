Advertisement
Windsor police target aggressive driving on Wyandotte Street
Published Monday, June 15, 2020 8:32AM EDT
Wyandotte Street East in east Windsor, Ont. (Courtesy Google Maps)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police handed out dozens of tickets after a traffic blitz on Wyandotte Street East.
Officers with the traffic enforcement branch targeted reported aggressive driving in the 7300 block of Wyandotte St E. on Friday.
Police say they handed out 35 tickets, mostly for speeding. One driver was charged with stunt driving.
Ongoing traffic concerns can be reported online on the WPS website.