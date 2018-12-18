

CTV Windsor





An Essex resident called OPP after a vehicle narrowly avoided a culvert on their property.

On Dec.14 around 8 p.m., a resident on South Malden Road contacted police about an unwanted person on their property.

Officers say they found a vehicle partially hanging into a culvert at the driveway entrance to the residence.

The driver of the vehicle was spoken to and police say they determined he exhibited signs of impairment and placed him under arrest.

Rene Perron, 55, of Chatham, is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Windsor on Jan. 17 to answer to the charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and drive motor vehicle in excess of 80 millilitres of alcohol in blood.

His driver's licence was seized and motor vehicle impounded.