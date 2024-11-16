WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Essex OPP investigate in Belle River

    Essex OPP on the scene of an investigation in Belle River, November 16, 2024 (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor) Essex OPP on the scene of an investigation in Belle River, November 16, 2024 (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)
    Essex OPP were on the scene of an investigation in the area of 4th Street and Railway Avenue in Belle River this afternoon.

    Police said that the investigation presents no threat to public safety.

    At this time, no further details have been released, however polic,e have confirmed that they've cleared the scene. 

