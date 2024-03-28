Essex man sentenced to seven years in prison for 2023 murder in McGregor

An Essex man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a murder in McGregor last year.

Cody Froese, who was 27 at the time of the incident, recently pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter, for the murder of Donald Hollingsworth.

On June 24, 2023, the victim was assaulted at a home on Scott Lane in McGregor, according to provincial police at the time.

“The injuries were significant to cause death,” OPP Const. Steven Duguay told CTV News last year, who says Froese was arrested at the scene.

The victim, identified in court as Donald Hollingsworth, 49, died in hospital.

According to Assistant Crown Attorney Shelby Odom, Froese never asked for bail and has remained in custody ever since.

He was charged with second degree murder but pleaded guilty March 4, 2024 to the lesser and included offence of manslaughter.

Justice Christine Malott accepted a joint recommendation by both defence lawyer Dan Scott and the crown attorneys, and sentenced Froese to seven and a half years in prison, according to Odom.

Froese has been in custody for 254 days since his arrest, which the court takes into account and gives an inmate credit of on one-and-a-half days for every day in custody.

According to Odom, that brings Froese’s pre-sentence custody up to 381 days, leaving him with 2,357 days (or more than six years) left to serve in prison.