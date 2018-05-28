Essex man pleads guilty to impaired driving after fatal motorcycle crash
Larry and Patricia Best. (Facebook)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, May 28, 2018 2:11PM EDT
An Essex man pled guilty to driving under the influence in an accident that killed a motorcycle couple.
Patricia and Larry best, both 66 years old, were killed on Aug. 13 2017 when their motorcycle was struck by a van at Manning Road and County Road 46.
Court heard on Monday that the van was driven by 54-year-old Gerald Decoste, who drove through the red light and struck the Best's motorcycle.
The couple died on scene.
Decoste was taken to the Essex County OPP detachment, where a test revealed he had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit.
In provincial court, Decoste pled guilty to two counts of driving a vehicle with an alcohol level in excess of 80 milligrams causing death.
Two charges of impaired driving causing death have now been dropped.
Decoste will be sentenced on Aug. 30.