Essex County to see increased traffic over long weekend

Essex County will see heightened traffic this Civic long weekend for the Hogs for Hospice Motorcycle Rally.

Residents and visitors are warned of the event that will see thousands fill the roadways from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4.

“The OPP is asking the motoring public to plan ahead and allow extra travel time,” said the OPP. “Exercise caution and be mindful of increased motorcycle traffic.”

Drivers are reminded to give more warning for things like signalling turns and take more time to check mirrors and blind spots.

Officers will be available to help with traffic issues, give directions, and keep a safe environment.