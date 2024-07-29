WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Essex County to see increased traffic over long weekend

    Hogs for Hospice event Hogs for Hospice event
    Share

    Essex County will see heightened traffic this Civic long weekend for the Hogs for Hospice Motorcycle Rally.

    Residents and visitors are warned of the event that will see thousands fill the roadways from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4.

    “The OPP is asking the motoring public to plan ahead and allow extra travel time,” said the OPP. “Exercise caution and be mindful of increased motorcycle traffic.”

    Drivers are reminded to give more warning for things like signalling turns and take more time to check mirrors and blind spots.

    Officers will be available to help with traffic issues, give directions, and keep a safe environment.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News