Essex County Road 27 to be closed for Highway 3 Widening Project

    Highway 3 Widening Project route. (Source: Google Maps) Highway 3 Widening Project route. (Source: Google Maps)
    The Highway 3 Widening Project from Essex to Leamington will be in full force come July.

    From July 8 to Aug. 21, Essex County Road 27 (Belle River Road) south of Highway 3 will be closed, Aug. 21 to Sept. 23 the road will be closed north of the highway, and the last period will take place from Sept. 27 to Oct. 22, affecting Essex County Road 27 south of Highway 3.

    “These closures are required to facilitate the installation of a large box culvert crossing Highway 3 while removing the existing culvert crossing,” said a news release from Green Infrastructure Partners (GIP) Inc.

    Both directions of traffic will be maintained on Highway 3 throughout the road work. Detour signs will be put up and an Advance Notification Closure letter will be sent out 10 days before each upcoming closure.

    For more information on the project, visit the project’s website.

