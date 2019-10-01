

CTV Windsor





An Essex County powerlifter has returned home with a gold medal after an international competition in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Luke Tremblay scored 759 points to claim the best lifter award in the men’s raw junior category at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships.

Here are his totals for the event:

Squat: 320kg/705lbs

Bench: 200kg/441lbs

Deadlift: 325kg/716lbs

Total: 845kg/1862lbs

There were 416 lifters at the event from Sept. 16-21.