Essex County powerlifter wins gold at Commonwealth Championships
Luke Tremblay wins gold at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships in St. John's, Newfoundland. (Courtesy Luke Tremblay / Instagram)
CTV Windsor
An Essex County powerlifter has returned home with a gold medal after an international competition in St. John’s, Newfoundland.
Luke Tremblay scored 759 points to claim the best lifter award in the men’s raw junior category at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships.
Here are his totals for the event:
Squat: 320kg/705lbs
Bench: 200kg/441lbs
Deadlift: 325kg/716lbs
Total: 845kg/1862lbs
There were 416 lifters at the event from Sept. 16-21.