

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police have charged six people after a drug bust in Chatham-Kent.

Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section and the Critical Incident Response Team, executed a search warrant on Jeffrey Street.

A quantity of hydromorphone, morphine, cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine were seized for analysis.

Digital scales, cell phones, surveillance system, drug paraphernalia and a stolen paint sprayer were also seized.

A 28-year-old Chatham man has been charged with drug possession, breach of probation and possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

A 46-year-old Chatham man has been charged with four counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking and failing to comply with his release conditions. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

A 27-year-old Stoney Point man has been charged with drug possession. He was released pending a future court date of June 7, 2018.

A 37-year-old Chatham woman has been charged with drug possession. She was released pending a future court date of June 7, 2018.

A 49-year-old Charing Cross man has been charged with drug possession. He was released pending a future court date of June 7, 2018.

A 27-year-old man from Lighthouse Cove has been charged with drug possession. He was released pending a future court date of June 7, 2018.