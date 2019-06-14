

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say two people have been arrested after a break-in at a hydro substation in Lakeshore.

Officers responded to a break and enter in progress at the substation on Rourke Line on Friday around 12:15 a.m.

Two suspects were observed inside the compound and Lakeshore patrol officers responded immediately containing them inside.

The OPP's canine team arrived on the scene minutes later, directing anyone inside the premises to make themselves known to police or canine "Maximus" was coming in to conduct a search.

One suspect chose to flee, but was quickly placed under arrest by uniformed officers.

Officers say the canine team entered the compound as the second suspect refused to identify themselves.

Police say Maximus quickly located the suspect hiding within and they were taken into custody.

This suspect was treated by Essex Windsor EMS for a dog bite injury sustained during the arrest.

A 56-year-old from Chatham was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Windsor, on July 11, 2019 charged with break and enter, possession of break and enter, instruments, mischief under $5,000.

A 40-year-old, also from Chatham, was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing on June 14, 2019 charged with break and enter, possession of break and enter instruments, two counts of mischief under $5,000, possession of a Schedule 1 Substance and failing to comply with a recognizance.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.