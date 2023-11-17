WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Essex 73’s fire coaching staff despite so-far successful season

    The Essex 73's lead the PJHL, having secured their 16th win Tuesday against the Dresden Kings.(Source: Laurie Beaten)

    The Essex 73’s appear to have axed their bench bosses despite being in the middle of a successful season.

    In a since-deleted social media post, the Junior C hockey team announced it had “opted to part ways mid-season with their coaching staff.”

    The post, which was initially published to Facebook and X around 10:30 Thursday morning, stated “there was a difference of opinion between the organization and the head coach as to the direction the team was headed.”

    It’s unclear when or why that post was deleted.

    CTV News reached out to the team and to Mark Ridout, who is still listed as head coach on the team’s website as of Friday morning, but did not hear back.

    The Essex 73's official social media accounts posted the statement Nov. 16, 2023, later deleting it.The team currently sits atop the Provincial Junior Hockey League with 16 wins and one loss, having best the Dresden Kings 8-1 on Tuesday.

     

    The statement from the Junior C team indicated General Manager Mike Pailey “believed it was in the best interest of the organization to seek a new coaching staff.”

    Pailey will take on the head coach role in the interim.

    The 73’s next hit the ice Friday at 7 p.m. when they host the Wheatley Omstead Sharks.

