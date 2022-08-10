ESHC warns of increase in COVID-19 cases as hospital is over 122% capacity

Erie Shores HealthCare is urging people to remain cautious as COVID cases spike in Windsor-Essex and the hospital is already at 122 per cent occupancy.

Two days ago, the Leamington hospital had no positive or suspected COVID cases in the facility.

On Wednesday, there were five confirmed COVID-positive patients, four being treated primarily for the virus.

ESHC had 12 people in the Emergency Department waiting for a bed Wednesday morning and limited beds available for patients who come for treatment.

“People requiring treatment in the ED (Wednesday) should expect significantly increased wait times and seek treatment elsewhere if appropriate,” said a release from the hospital.

Care options are available on the Emergency Department Alternatives web page.

If attending ESHC, hospital officials want to remind people that their frontline staff has been working hard to serve the community for 2.5 years of this pandemic and are tired. They encourage the public to treat hospital employees with respect and patience.