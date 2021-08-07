WINDSOR, ONT. -- An Erieau resident is facing multiple charges after police seized a firearm and drugs during a search on Thursday.

Members of the OPP Lambton County Crime Unit, OPP Forensic Identification Services and the Charham-Kent police executed a search warrant at an Erieau Road residence under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

During the search, police took an individual into custody without incident and seized a firearm and a quantity of illicit drugs.

Police have charged 36-year-old J. Drew Bliss with the following:

Trafficking in firearm, weapon, device or ammunition, contrary to section 99 of the Criminal Code (CC).

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC.

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition, contrary to section 95(b) of the CC.

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and

Public mischief, contrary to section 140(1) (c) of the CC.

The accused appeared in court and was remanded into custody until Monday.