Could a Windsor resident win the record Lotto Max jackpot? Here are the odds:

Some Windsor lotto players are likely hoping for a historic $75 million win this Friday.

“The odds of winning the main jackpot are 1 in 33.2 million per $5 play,” said Tony Bitonti, Director of Media Relations, OLG, in an interview with CTV Windsor.

If a winner is not pulled on Friday the jackpot is expected to grow to its maximum cap of $80 million dollars. That draw is scheduled for Tuesday, September 17th.

Bitonti said lotto players who have not played lotto max should enter to win.

“100% of all profits always goes back to Ontario, to the people of Ontario, to the communities in terms of health care, education, amateur sports,” added Bitonti

Tickets can be purchased at any of the thousands of lottery retailers across Canada, as well as online on the authorized provincial lottery websites.