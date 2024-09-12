WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Lakeshore filling Ward 2 Council vacancy by appointment

    Municipality of Lakeshore sign. (Source: Alex Denonville) Municipality of Lakeshore sign. (Source: Alex Denonville)
    Share

    The Lakeshore Council has decided to fill the vacant Ward 2 Council seat by appointment.

    The seat is vacant following the passing of Councillor Paddy Byrne on July 25.

    The appointment will be filled by the next Ward 2 candidate from the 2022 municipal election.

    Lakeshore said its clerk will contact the candidate, Michael Hoffman, seeking written confirmation of qualification and see if there is interest in accepting the position.

    If Hoffman is eligible and interested, he will be sworn into office.

    “This was a report and decision that no council ever wants to consider and it made for a difficult deliberation,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey.

    “We miss Councillor Byrne every day and I want to thank my fellow council members for the thoughtful debate. I believe we have made the right decision to ensure the citizens of Ward 2 have a councillor to represent them in many of the critical decisions we have coming up.”

    A full report of the decision made at the Sept. 10 council meeting can be found here.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles the Los Angeles area

    A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area Thursday morning, unleashing boulders onto a Malibu road, visibly shaking Santa Monica's 1909 wooden pier and jolting some people from bed. No injuries or damages were immediately reported.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News