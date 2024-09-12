Lakeshore filling Ward 2 Council vacancy by appointment

The Lakeshore Council has decided to fill the vacant Ward 2 Council seat by appointment.

The seat is vacant following the passing of Councillor Paddy Byrne on July 25.

The appointment will be filled by the next Ward 2 candidate from the 2022 municipal election.

Lakeshore said its clerk will contact the candidate, Michael Hoffman, seeking written confirmation of qualification and see if there is interest in accepting the position.

If Hoffman is eligible and interested, he will be sworn into office.

“This was a report and decision that no council ever wants to consider and it made for a difficult deliberation,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey.

“We miss Councillor Byrne every day and I want to thank my fellow council members for the thoughtful debate. I believe we have made the right decision to ensure the citizens of Ward 2 have a councillor to represent them in many of the critical decisions we have coming up.”

A full report of the decision made at the Sept. 10 council meeting can be found here.