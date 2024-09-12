WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Lost luggage? LaSalle police seek owner of abandoned suitcase

    LaSalle police officers are looking for the owner of a suitcase that was left outside a store on Front Road in LaSalle, Ont. (Source: LaSalle police) LaSalle police officers are looking for the owner of a suitcase that was left outside a store on Front Road in LaSalle, Ont. (Source: LaSalle police)
    Share

    LaSalle police officers are looking for the owner of a suitcase that was left outside a store on a busy road in the municipality.

    It was at 451 Front Road, according to a post by police on social media Thursday.

    Even if it was intended as a donation, police are asking to let them know.

    If it is yours, contact Const. Keys at 519 969-5210 to describe the contents and retrieve your property.

