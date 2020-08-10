Advertisement
Erie Shores Healthcare reducing some visitation restrictions
Published Monday, August 10, 2020 3:58PM EDT
Erie Shores Healthcare in Leaminton, Ont. (Courtesy Erie Shores Healthcare)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Erie Shores Healthcare is relaxing its visitation policy and will now be allowing one essential visitor for each in-patient.
After weeks of changes due to community spread of COVID-19, the hospital is moving ahead with ramping up services and reducing some visitation restrictions.
As of Monday, ESHC will allow for family members of an inpatient to choose one essential visitor who can select a time block to visit the patient each day. The time blocks are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The visitor cannot attend both times.
In addition, the following visitation policies are in place:
- One essential family member may be identified by each inpatient as their designated family member for the duration of their stay. This designated family member must be registered by the patient’s clinical unit and will be required to
- Visitors will answer screening questions at the main entrance prior to entering the facility (if a visitor fails screening failed they will be denied entry into the hospital and referred to the Assessment Centre if required)
- No Children under the age of 18;
- All visitors must wear a surgical/procedural or cloth mask and/or additional PPE as required;
- All visitors will be restricted to visitation in the patient’s room with no access to any common area.
- Members of Spiritual Care allowed into facility for palliative patients
- Emergency Department: A patient who is at imminent risk of dying may have a loved one present with them during their Emergency Department (ED) stay. Patients with cognitive or mobility difficulties may be accompanied by one person during their ED stay. Pediatric patients in the Emergency Department are permitted to be accompanied by one adult family member