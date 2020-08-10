WINDSOR, ONT. -- Erie Shores Healthcare is relaxing its visitation policy and will now be allowing one essential visitor for each in-patient.

After weeks of changes due to community spread of COVID-19, the hospital is moving ahead with ramping up services and reducing some visitation restrictions.

As of Monday, ESHC will allow for family members of an inpatient to choose one essential visitor who can select a time block to visit the patient each day. The time blocks are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The visitor cannot attend both times.

In addition, the following visitation policies are in place: