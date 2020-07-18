WINDSOR, ONT. -- Erie Shores HealthCare is reverting back to its Stage 1 visitation policy due to a rise of possible COVID-19 cases.

A news release from the hospital states over the past week it has experienced a surge in COVID-related presentation at the assessment centre and emergency department, increasing the admissions of patients with suspected COVID-19.

“Due to this possible surge of COVID in our community, and with the desire to keep our staff and patients as safe as possible during this uncertain time, we have consulted with members of our Patient & Family Advisory Committee and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit,” the release stated.

The hospital made the “difficult decision” to reduce visitation at ESHC effective immediately.

Phase 1 visitation only allows visitors in the following settings:

Patients who are actively dying: An inpatient who is actively dying, as defined by the Most Responsible Physician (MRP), may have no more than two family members present at a time and within reason. This includes patients receiving Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD).

Patient who is actively dying and has COVID-19: If the patient who is dying has COVID-19, they may have one family member with them. This may have to be someone who is not a member of the same household as the patient in order to be able to pass the screening, which currently restricts access to persons in close contact with known or suspected persons with COVID-19.

Patients for whom the hospital cannot provide safe care without a family member present (inpatient or outpatient): A small number of patients (e.g. very frail/elderly, patient with dementia, person who is non-verbal or severely disabled) require a family member to be present because we cannot provide safe care otherwise

Emergency Department: A patient who is at imminent risk of dying may have a loved one present with them during their Emergency Department (ED) stay. Patients with cognitive or mobility difficulties may be accompanied by one person during their ED stay. Pediatric patients in the Emergency Department are permitted to be accompanied by one adult family member.

Women in labour and post-patum may be accompanied by one adult family member

Paediatrics: Paediatric patients (Inpatients, Emergency Department and Perioperative Services) may have up to one adult family members present.

ESHC stated the hospital remains at an overall “Pandemic Response Stage 1B” and the visitation policy adjustment does not affect surgery or procedure bookings.