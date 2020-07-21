WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex health officials are reminding people how to check COVID-19 test results online after a recent surge in the amount of people wanting to get tested.

Local hospitals and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit are encouraging the public to find their results online from tests taken at either the Windsor Regional Hospital or Erie Shores Healthcare COVID-19 Assessment Centres.

The recent increase in individuals seeking tests has coincided in a high volume of calls to WECHU and the hospitals.

Both hospitals have assessment centres for the community. WRH has a testing site at its Ouellette Campus adjacent to the Emergency Department and ESHC has a site of its own at its campus in Leamington.

People seeking the results of a COVID-19 test can access this information online here.

Be sure to have your health card number handy. Officials say note that not all labs post results online and those with older style red-and-white health cards are not eligible for online results.

Tests are prioritized for individuals who present at the assessment centre with symptoms of COVID-19, or who are considered high risk for health complications from COVID-19.

These individuals should receive a result no longer than 24-48 hours after a test. However, testing results for asymptomatic individuals may take as long as seven days.

Please keep these estimates in mind and do not contact the hospitals for results within these timeframes, as they do not control the timing of testing performed at provincial laboratories.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be notified both by the WECHU as well as the hospital where they received their COVID-19 test as soon as possible.

Individuals are only asked to contact the hospital where their test was taken if they cannot access their results online or they have not seen results online and have been waiting beyond seven days for results (24 hours for high risk or symptomatic individuals).

“We appreciate the public’s patience while we all work hard as a system to identify as soon as possible, based on results received from provincial laboratories, those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and need to be notified as soon as possible about next steps in their care,” said a statement from Windsor Regional Hospital.

Local assessment centre hours:

Windsor Regional Hospital –Ouellette Campus: Monday to Friday 8 am to 7 pm; Saturday and Sunday 9 am to 4 pm

Erie Shores Health Care (Leamington) –Open daily 8 am to 6 pm

You do not require a referral to receive a test. You can also try a self-assessment online.