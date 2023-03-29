Erie Shores HealthCare online clock displays ER wait times

Erie Shores HealthCare is announcing the launch of a second Emergency Department Wait Time Clock.

The new clock will display the expected wait time for the Rapid Assessment Zone (RAZ) within the Emergency Department.

Erie Shores is one of only three hospitals in the province to make wait times for low-acuity patients available online.

The RAZ provides medical care for minor ailments and injuries, including minor abdominal pain, coughs, colds, fever, ear, nose, and throat and eye problems, cuts that may need stitches, sprains, strains, sports injuries, minor asthma attacks, or allergic reactions.

The new clock will display the number of patients currently waiting for treatment, allowing patients to make informed decisions about when to seek medical care.

The clock is expected to enhance transparency in the delivery of medical services at Erie Shores HealthCare and improve patient satisfaction.

"Our priority is to provide our patients with the highest level of healthcare. We are confident that the new Wait Time Clock will improve the patient experience by providing them with real time information about the expected wait time for medical attention," said Holly Kettle, Emergency Department operations manager at ESHC.

The RAZ is also an option for patients currently seeking treatment at the Erie Shores COVID, Cold and Flu Care Clinic, which is scheduled to close April 3.

The Rapid Assessment Zone is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.