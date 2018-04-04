

CTV Windsor





The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning as flooding is taking place along portions of the shoreline in Leamington west of the tip of Point Pelee National Park.

Along sections of the shoreline between Point Pelee National Park and the Leamington Marina, waves are overtopping breakwall structures resulting in some property/road flooding and shoreline erosion.

Portions of the western shoreline of Pelee Island are also being impacted by waves overtopping breakwall structures.

Wave splash with debris is impacting portions of the travelled roadway including erosion of the road shoulder at certain locations.

Strong west/southwest winds at 35 to 50 km/hr, with gusts to 80 km/hr, are predicted to continue throughout the day changing to west/northwest Wednesday evening.

ERCA says the public should avoid these areas. People who must access these areas are advised to use extreme caution when traveling through floodwater.

Flowing water, standing water and waves overtopping shoreline breakwalls can be extremely dangerous. Children, pets and livestock should be kept away from flowing water, standing water and shoreline/breakwall areas.

The flood watch issued at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday has been extended for Kingsville and Essex until 9 a.m. Thursday.

The flood warning for portions of the Leamington shoreline is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday.