

CTV Windsor





A 40-year-old Windsor man has been arrested after police seized suspected crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Patrol officers were on routine patrol in the 1600 block of Drouillard Road when they observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a business on Tuesday at 9:45 p.m.

A woman was observed looking into the suspicious vehicle. Officers stopped to further investigate and observed a man in the vehicle.

While speaking to them, officers observed the man try to discard plastic baggies containing an unknown substance. The man was placed under arrest without incident and officers seized a quantity of drugs and other property.

Police seized:

-21.3 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine

-1.4 grams of suspected fentanyl powder

-$350.00 Canadian Currency

-Cell phone

David Meadows, 40, from Windsor is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.